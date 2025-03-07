PSX: Smart recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a strong rebound on Thursday, closing on a bullish note as buying momentum surged across various sectors

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 1,459.42 points, or 1.30 percent, to settle at 113,713.18 points, up from the previous day’s 112,253.76 points. During the session, the index reached an intraday high of 113,871.22 points and a low of 112,446.01 points.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 increased by 205.31 points or 1.74 percent to settled at 12,023 points up from 11,817.51 points with a total volume of 321.020 million shares.

BRIndex30 opened at 35,463.32 points and closed at 36,605.34 which was 1142.02 points or 3.22 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 236.867 million shares.

Market participation remained strong, with a total of 373 million shares changing hands on Thursday compared to 264 million shares in the previous session. Likewise, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 26.25 billion, up from Rs 13.73 billion in the last session.

The market capitalization rose by Rs 156 billion to Rs 14.036 trillion. Out of 441 active scrips,

220 closed in positive and 142 in negative while the value of 79 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Int. Bulk was the volume leader with 48.03 million shares and closed at Rs 10.06 followed by Fauji Cement that closed at Rs 42.02 with 28 million shares. WorldCall Telecom ranked third with share trading of 22.57 million shares and closed at Rs1.36.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 167.51 and Rs 18.92 respectively to close at Rs 23,169.00 and Rs 344.60, while Nestle Pakistan Limited and Ismail Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 137.18 and Rs 86.71 respectively to close at Rs 7,362.02 and Rs 1,803.69.

Ahsan Mehanti analyst at Arif Habib Corp said that stocks closed bullish led by scrips across-the-board amid speculations ahead of SBP policy announcement on March 10.

Investor expectations for further ease in SBP policy after Tbill auction yields remained flat following decade low CPI inflation at 1.5pc YoY in Feb’25, and bull-run in Asian equities on Trump tariff relief hopes played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

The sectoral performance at the PSX remained mixed on Thursday. The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,310.87 points, shedding 11.27 points or 0.05 percent, with a total turnover of 2 million shares. In contrast, the BR Cement Index surged 222.29 points or 1.79 percent to settle at 12,668.60 points, with a robust turnover of 69.627 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index also gained 156.14 points or 0.51 percent, closing at 30,500.81 points, with a trading volume of 30.071 million shares. Similarly, the BR Power Generation & Distribution Index advanced 87.32 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 18,850.92 points, with a total turnover of 16.592 million shares.

The BR Oil & Gas Index recorded a sharp increase of 532.5 points or 4.79 percent, closing at 11,650.41 points, with a high trading volume of 76.85 million shares. The BR Tech & Comm Index slipped 9.46 points or 0.19 percent to 4,936.61 points, with a total turnover of 31.595 million shares.

Analyst at Topline said the equity market witnessed a robust rebound session, with the benchmark index surging to an intraday high of 1,617 points. This rally was primarily driven by a sharp decline in international oil prices, which plunged to multi-year lows, uplifting investor sentiment. Moreover, speculation surrounding high-level meeting on the clearance of the longstanding circular debt further fuelled optimism across the board.

The rally was predominantly led by PPL, OGDC, MARI, PSO, and SNGP, which collectively contributed 835 points to the index.

