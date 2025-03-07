AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-07

PCJCCI think tank meeting: Pakistan urged to take solid steps to bolster reforms

Recorder Report Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: Pakistan should take solid steps to bolster reforms related to the market-oriented allocation of data elements and speed up the construction of digital infrastructure, including industrial internet and computing power networks, as part of its broader push to advance the building of a “Digital Pakistan, just like Digital China” stated by Zafar Iqbal, Vice President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a think tank meeting held at PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday.

He added that China rolled out a plan for the overall layout of the country’s digital development last year, vowing to make important progress in the construction of a Digital China by 2025, we can take help from this model, it has all the information for advancing the development of data-related fundamental institutions, coordinating the integration, sharing, development and application of data resources, and pushing forward the planning and building of a Digital China, which includes a digital economy and society.

He also said that more efforts should be made to establish and improve a data property rights system, formulate policies to promote the efficient circulation and trading of data in a compliant manner, and establish a revenue distribution system and a security governance system for data.

He added that just like China, Pakistan should also accelerate the research of data security technologies, bolster the digital, intelligent and green transformation of industries, strengthen international cooperation in the digital economy domain as well as continuously optimize the regulations concerning the cross-border data flow.

Zafar Iqbal further stressed that China has unveiled a guideline to expand the application scenarios of data elements in more fields, foster new growth drivers and give birth to new industries and new business models, adding efforts will be further stepped up to press ahead with the utilization and development of data elements.

With the theme of unleashing the value of data elements and developing new quality productive forces, the summit will focus on giving full play to the multiplier effect of data, and building digital infrastructure and data resource systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCJCCI Digital Pakistan Pakistan and China PCJCCI think tank Digital China

Comments

200 characters

PCJCCI think tank meeting: Pakistan urged to take solid steps to bolster reforms

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Beverages, tobacco and real estate sector: FBR proposes reduction in tax rates

ST returns to 21 cos paid on behalf of non-residents: FBR directs PRAL to allow input tax adjustment

FTO unearths tax fraud case involving cyber criminals

Handover of IS terrorist to US as per UN resolutions: FO

PTC says concerned at proposed amendments to EFS

Read more stories