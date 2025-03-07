AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-07

Maryam visits Mayo Hospital, removes CEO, MS on complaints

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the removal of CEO Mayo Hospital, MS (COO) from his post on public complaints following her visit to Mayo Hospital.

On this occasion, patients piled up complaints in front of CM Punjab regarding non-availability of medicines, dirt and other issues.

She expressed her severe indignation over it and strongly reprimanded the administration of Mayo Hospital. She said, “Allah Almighty’s humanity is facing distress and discomfort. No one is redressing their complaints. We are accountable to Almighty for our conduct. The condition of Mayo Hospital is pathetic people come to the hospital with the expectation and hope of getting timely treatment. The hospital administration is unaware about the condition of wards.”

The CM added, “Whatever is happening to the patients, if it happens to their near and dear ones then they would realize their indifferent attitude. Why should the people be punished for someone’s mismanagement?”

The CM expressed further anger over the patients and their families being badly treated in the Mayo Hospital over not getting even syringes, branulas etc., and the presence of insects in the cardiology ward and other complaints.

The Chief Minister stopped and listened to the complaints of the patients and their families standing in the waiting room and on the way. An innocent girl informed that her mother was sick she got tired of running around all night for getting medicines. After listening to the innocent girl, the CM expressed her severe displeasure with the Mayo Hospital administration.

The CM summoned an emergency meeting at Mayo Hospital during her visit. She conducted a detailed inquiry into the affairs of Mayo Hospital and sought an explanation from all the stakeholders. She directed to undertake immediate steps to pay all outstanding dues of medicines.

She directed to ensure 100 percent supply of medicines at Mayo Hospital and directed the Secretary Health to identify those responsible for committing negligence and take stern action against them.

The CM sought a comprehensive plan for the construction and repair of Mayo Hospital. She also checked the supply of medicines, syringes, branulas and other items in the store. She reviewed the emergency block, ICU, cardiology and other wards of Mayo Hospital. She visited the patients undergoing treatment in different wards and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The people stopped the CM at various places and informed her about their problems and complaints. She directed the staff to resolve their issues on the spot.

She listened to the complaints of a couple who came from Sindh and ordered to immediately redress their grievances. She directed to undertake immediate steps for undergoing kidney transplant of a girl on the appeal of a mother.

She hugged and consoled the injured woman who came from Gujranwala for getting treatment and directed to provide her best medical treatment. She inquired about the complete details of treatment from the patients and their attendants.

She also monitored treatment process of the patients in the wards. She also reviewed cleanliness situation in various wards of the hospital and described it as unsatisfactory.

