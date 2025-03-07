CM vows to bring about 100pc improvement in public-sector hospitals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to outsource rural health centres across Punjab.

While chairing a special meeting on the improvement of health sector in the province, the CM said, “Health centres will be provided with medical and diagnostic facilities at par with big hospitals. General surgery, gynaecology, diagnostics, medical tests and other facilities will also be made available. These centers will be made initial referral centres for the patients.”

The CM was briefed by the authorities that number of patients in the health centers managed by young doctors has increased three folds.

The Chief Minister said, “These health centres will remain open 24/7 a week after outsourcing RHCs.” She directed the relevant authorities to construct and expand connecting roads of Sambli General Hospital Murree. She directed to operationalise OPD of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha by June, and Jinnah Hospital PIC-2 by 30 September this year. She also directed to start services in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital within stipulated time, besides completing the nomination of Board of Governors and other related matters well in time.

The Chief Minister reviewed a proposal to establish a medical city at divisional level for the treatment of every disease, and agreed to establish a burn unit, cardiac center and children’s ward at district level. She also considered a proposal to establish a mega medical city around Lahore Ring Road.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by the relevant authorities, “Fully revamped 225 RHCs have turned into new magnificent clinics.”

They added, “Revamping of 766 out of 1147 health centers in Punjab has been completed, and 396 have been handed over to the health department. Free medicines worth more than Rs 6.7 billion have been provided in OPDs across Punjab.”

The Chief Minister was apprised, “12,671 applications have been received for Maryam Nawaz Community Health Inspector Program, under which household survey data, diseases and other details will be collected.” She was updated, “2230 applications have been received on Health Manager Portal under Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Program.

Five renal and one liver transplants have successfully been completed under Chief Minister Special Initiative for organ transplant, Chief Minister Organ Transplantation Program.“ They flagged,“6900 patients have registered under Chief Minister Children’s Heart Surgery Program, out of which 2625 have benefited so far. More than 8000 patients have completed dialysis under Chief Minister Dialysis Program.”

The CM was briefed further, “7630 more patients have registered, whereas 72 lakh patients have benefited so far from Clinic on wheels across Punjab.”

She said, “Lack of proper cleanliness in hospitals is a very sad and painful matter. People of backward and remote areas also need the latest medical facilities. All hospitals in Punjab are being provided with the latest medical equipment in a phased manner, as per requirement. Sustainable steps are being taken to overcome the problem of shortage of doctors and staff.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025