Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,178 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,128 tonnes of import cargo and 52,050 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,418 comprised of 39,794 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 723 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 66,611 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,050 comprised of 41,670 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,380 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Stolt Pride, Kota Cabar, Yin Neng, MT Mardan & Easterly Beech Galaxy berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Adamar, Hout, Navios Unite, Sea Fortune & Wan Hai 611 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

