AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-07

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2025 05:45am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 159,178 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,128 tonnes of import cargo and 52,050 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,418 comprised of 39,794 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 723 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 66,611 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,050 comprised of 41,670 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,380 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Stolt Pride, Kota Cabar, Yin Neng, MT Mardan & Easterly Beech Galaxy berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Adamar, Hout, Navios Unite, Sea Fortune & Wan Hai 611 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Jul-Jan govt debt up 4.65pc to Rs72.12trn

PM reviews National Youth Employment Plan

Rural residents: SMEDA urged to formulate strategy

Govt servants: Condition to opt for one pension clarified

Wharves 3 and 4: China’s HSR seeks to sort out royalty issue with PQA

Beverages, tobacco and real estate sector: FBR proposes reduction in tax rates

ST returns to 21 cos paid on behalf of non-residents: FBR directs PRAL to allow input tax adjustment

FTO unearths tax fraud case involving cyber criminals

Handover of IS terrorist to US as per UN resolutions: FO

PTC says concerned at proposed amendments to EFS

Read more stories