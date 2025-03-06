AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
BOP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
FCCL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (5.23%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
HUBC 134.51 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.66%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 54.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.48%)
OGDC 222.58 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (4.54%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.01%)
POWER 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 12.88 (7.53%)
PRL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.94%)
PTC 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
SEARL 91.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.52%)
SYM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 58.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 222.2 (1.88%)
BR30 36,605 Increased By 1166.7 (3.29%)
KSE100 113,713 Increased By 1459.4 (1.3%)
KSE30 35,302 Increased By 517.9 (1.49%)
Mar 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s economic outlook remains exceptionally uncertain, IMF says

Reuters Published March 6, 2025
Residents leave from a site of apartment buildings hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine February 2, 2025. REUTERS
Residents leave from a site of apartment buildings hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine February 2, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Ukraine is continuing to make good progress in implementing structural reforms, but its economic outlook remains exceptionally uncertain given its ongoing war against Russia’s invasion, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the war was taking a heavy toll on Ukraine’s people, economy and infrastructure, although the country had shown continued resilience since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The IMF last month forecast Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth would ease to between 2% and 3% in 2025 from an estimated 3.5% in 2024, reflecting headwinds from labor constraints, damage to energy infrastructure, and the ongoing war.

Ukraine economy heads for tough 2024 as Western aid concerns grow

She said it was premature to assess the impact of recent U.S. moves to halt aid to Ukraine or an eventual ceasefire on the country’s economy, but the IMF was keeping a close eye on those developments. The same was true for Russia, she said.

IMF staff on February 28 reached agreement with Ukrainian authorities on the seventh review of Ukraine’s $15.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, paving the way for the release of $400 million once approved by the IMF’s board. That would bring total disbursements under the program to about $10.1 billion.

The disbursement is lower than the roughly $900 million that was initially expected, but reflected an adjustment in Ukraine’s balance of payments needs, Kozack said, adding that changes in disbursement levels were not unusual over the life of a program.

IMF Julie Kozack Ukraine's economic outlook IMF and Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s economic outlook remains exceptionally uncertain, IMF says

COAS Munir vows to bring planners, facilitators of Bannu attack to justice

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Positive momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,450 points

Govt committed to promoting small, medium enterprises: PM Shehbaz

Mexico won’t have to pay tariffs on USMCA goods until April 2, Trump says

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Textile Council voices concerns over proposed amendments to EFS

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

PM Shehbaz greenlights National Youth Employment Plan

New Trump travel ban could bar Pakistanis, Afghans soon, sources say

Read more stories