Govt recognises ‘critical role’ of textile industry, Aurangzeb tells APTMA

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) that the government “recognises the critical role of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and remains dedicated to addressing its concerns”, a statement from the Finance Division said on Thursday.

A delegation from the APTMA met the finance czar at the Finance Division, where Aurangzeb “reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to resolving critical issues related to taxation, energy, and financing, as part of its efforts to ensure the long-term viability and future growth of Pakistan’s industrial sector”.

“The finance minister assured the delegation that the government recognises the critical role of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and remains dedicated to addressing its concerns,” the statement read.

He further emphasised that addressing the core challenges faced by the industry was key to creating a conducive environment for industrial development, fostering economic stability, and supporting the nation’s overall growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the APTMA delegation, led by its chairman Kamran Arshad, provided a presentation on different issues facing the textile sector related to energy, taxation and financing.

“The presentation also touched on various recommendations and proposals for the long-term viability and growth of the sector.”

According to the Finance Division, the delegation expressed their appreciation for the expedited disbursement of tax refunds and requested further support for the clearance of outstanding dues.

“The government values this consultative approach and will continue to engage with key sectors to ensure their concerns are addressed effectively in the upcoming budget,” Aurangzeb maintained.

The minister assured the APTMA leadership that the government would give a “thorough and thoughtful analysis of their recommendations”, incorporating viable suggestions into the federal budget.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Secretary of the Commerce Division, and other senior officers from the Finance Division and the FBR.