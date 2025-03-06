Indonesia central bank conducts currency intervention whenever necessary, official says

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank would conduct currency intervention whenever necessary, an official said on Thursday, in response to a question about whether Bank Indonesia continued to intervene in the foreign exchange market every day.

Bank Indonesia to provide funding for state housing project, president’s aide says

Governor Perry Warjiyo last month said BI was intervening to defend the rupiah almost every day. BI’s director of monetary and securities management R. Triwahyono said the bank now intervenes when it deems such a move is needed, such as when it sees supply-demand imbalance.