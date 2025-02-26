AIRLINK 184.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-0.96%)
Business & Finance

Bank Indonesia to provide funding for state housing project, president’s aide says

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 12:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank has agreed to provide 130 trillion rupiah ($7.9 billion) to support President Prabowo Subianto’s affordable housing programme, presidential adviser Hashim Djojohadikusumo said on Wednesday.

“BI has agreed to provide 130 trillion (rupiah) to support the housing sector. They decided last week,” Hashim said at an economic forum. He did not elaborate, but said foreign investors had also offered to be involved in the programme.

Bank Indonesia’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a press conference last week, Governor Perry Warjiyo said BI would buy government bonds in the secondary market to support the housing scheme, and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said she was considering offering bonds linked to the programme.

Indonesia central bank says rupiah fall due to impact of Fed outlook

During last year’s election campaign, Prabowo had pledged his government would build 3 million affordable houses per year.

BI had already announced it would allow banks to hold a lower level of required reserves if they lend to the property sector, aiming to free up 80 trillion rupiah worth of liquidity for housing loans.

