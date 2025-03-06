AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.37%)
Sports

New Zealand vow to 'find little ways' to beat India in final

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2025 03:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LAHORE: New Zealand have vowed to “find little ways to win moments” against India after making Champions Trophy history to power into Sunday’s final.

The Black Caps posted a Champions Trophy record 362-6 before restricting South Africa to 312-9 in Wednesday’s semi-final in Lahore.

They now face India in Dubai to decide the winners of the eight-nation 50-over tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s India are playing all their games in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the group stage but batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that would have no bearing on Sunday’s result.

“Final is a new day,” Mitchell said after scoring 49 against South Africa.

“Really excited to be stuck into that challenge and will adapt to whatever surface and conditions we get on the day, and will find little ways to win moments throughout that game.”

The tournament’s tangled schedule, with teams flying in and out of the United Arab Emirates from Pakistan while India have stayed put, has been hugely controversial.

The pitches have been vastly different in the two countries.

Pakistan tracks produced big totals, in contrast to the slow and turning decks of Dubai’s international cricket stadium.

“We don’t quite know how the Dubai pitch is like,” said Rachin Ravindra, one of the heroes of New Zealand’s semi-final win with a 101-ball 108.

Santner hails Ravindra-Williamson stand after NZ make Champions Trophy final

“We know our game against India it did turn and Aussie v India (semi-final) didn’t turn so much, so I think we pride ourselves in adapting and playing the situation in front of us.”

India unleashed four spinners against New Zealand in the group phase and Varun Chakravarthy returned figures of 5-42 to bowl the Black Caps out for 205 in their chase of 250.

Rohit’s side were unchanged in their four-wicket win over Australia as the spin-heavy selection came up trumps again, albeit on a pitch that turned a little less this time around.

“They are all pretty good,” Mitchell said of India’s slow bowlers.

“But we have got some pretty good spinners ourselves.”

