Santner hails Ravindra-Williamson stand after NZ make Champions Trophy final

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2025 08:35am
New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner attends a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 23, 2025, on the eve of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner attends a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 23, 2025, on the eve of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said the 164-run stand between Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson set up their victory against South Africa in a high-scoring semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The mammoth second wicket partnership between Ravindra (108) and Williamson (102) helped New Zealand amass a tournament record 362-6 with Daryl Mitchell and an unbeaten Glenn Phillips providing some late acceleration with breezy 49s.

“The platform that we were able to set was vital with Rachin and Kane doing their things,” said Santner, whose 3-43 helped New Zealand restrict South Africa to 312-9 despite David Miller’s blistering unbeaten hundred down the order.

“It kind of set up that kind of death phase, where you can probably start (acceleration) a little bit earlier than you would if you started to lose wickets.”

“That partnership, I think, was massive for us.”

He praised the New Zealand bowling attack for denying South Africa enough partnerships to come close to the target.

“The key for the bowlers was to keep chipping away with wickets,” said the left-arm spinner in his first global tournament as New Zealand captain.

“It was good personally. What we speak about as a group is apply pressure, but still take wickets. It was pleasing to get three pretty good scalps personally.

“We got four all-rounders who bowl spin, that gives depth.”

It is what it is, New Zealand focused only on winning Champions Trophy

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who forged a century stand with Rassie van der Dussen before their middle order caved, felt their top order should have done better.

“From a batting point of view, we didn’t get those partnerships,” said Bavuma, who made 56.

“There were one or two there but we needed either myself or Rassie van der Dussen to emulate their top four.”

“At 125-1 with myself and Rassie still batting, you wanted both of us to keep going until the 30th over.

“We know how destructive our middle order can be when they come in the last 20 overs.”

