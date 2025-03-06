Stella McCartney shows feminine power suits in office set at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: Stella McCartney drew her audience to an office building for her namesake label’s winter 2025 runway outing on Wednesday, showing a feminine line-up of power suits with low waisted trousers and broad-shouldered jackets along with glittering eveningwear.

Guests including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, actor Cameron Diaz and designer and movie producer Tom Ford were greeted on an upper floor with a sweeping view of the outskirts of Paris and a packet of sticky notes on their seats, which were arranged around desks, water coolers and hulking copy machines.

Model Natalia Vodianova opened the show, wearing an all-grey ensemble – a double-breasted jacket, paired with glossy boots that rose above the knees and matching gloves, her hair pulled into a neat ponytail. Adding texture, thick, hooded sweaters, jeans and suits embellished with tassles and elaborately draped minidresses followed.

“I was thinking the best of, the best of, the best of,” McCartney said after the show, noting she sought to relay her label’s day-to-night designs for her first show as an independent designer.

“It’s just always been the goal, always the dream, and it’s the right time,” she said of the split.

For Wednesday’s show, which featured pole dancers performing in sparkling leotards, McCartney said she wanted to put the spotlight on exotic dancing – rather than exotic skins, the use of which has “just got to end.”