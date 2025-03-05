Louis Vuitton set to launch luxury makeup line

Louis Vuitton – the world’s largest luxury brand – is set to launch debut a cosmetics line, in collaboration with British makeup artist, Pat McGrath as its creative director, the brand announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Introducing La Beauté Louis Vuitton. Broadening the breadth of Louis Vuitton’s creative pursuits, the new métier of the House transcends the tangible, leaving a mark on the world of beauty,” it wrote in a caption accompanying the post.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton is the brand’s first foray into cosmetics since the 1920s when it offered a range of brushes, powder compacts and mirrors.

McGrath has been involved backstage in Louis Vuitton’s shows for 20 years now, and was also responsible for the launches of Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci’s beauty lines.

“This is a métier—a concept with an artisanal approach to makeup that combines the heritage and legacy of the fashion house with the best innovation that the French product labs have to offer,” she was quoted as saying by Vogue.

The brand will launch a line of lipsticks, tinted lip balms, and eyeshadows. Currently, it offers bespoke fragrances that begin at $330.