HANOI: Vietnam exported 696,000 metric tons of rice in February, up 26.3% from the same month last year, government data showed on Thursday.

Rice export revenue fell 1.9% from a year earlier to $358 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report.

It revised up rice exports in January to 527,000 tons from 500,000 tons.