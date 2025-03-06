AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Opec+ opens the taps

BR Research Published 06 Mar, 2025 07:24am

Oil prices have hit a six-month low, weighed down by OPEC+‘s decision to proceed with a planned April output increase and the broader market’s anticipation of U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The decision comes as a surprise, given that all previously planned increases were shelved in an attempt to sustain prices. Now, with eight OPEC+ members agreeing to gradually raise output—an increase of 138,000 barrels per day (bpd) as per Reuters estimates—the oil market finds itself at a crossroads.

The move raises critical questions. Why now? Some point to political maneuvering, particularly pressure from Trump on Saudi Arabia and Russia, OPEC+‘s key players. Trump’s stance on oil prices has been clear, and his return to the White House could bring a renewed push for lower energy costs. Others believe this is part of a larger geopolitical trade-off—one where Russia senses an opportunity as the U.S. pushes for a Ukraine peace deal that many argue tilts in Moscow’s favor. With the production freeze failing to keep prices elevated, OPEC+ members may see little merit in maintaining the status quo.

Then there’s the looming economic uncertainty. The U.S. is moving ahead with its planned tariffs, a move that could spark a broader trade war with implications for global demand. Markets are also closely watching Washington’s shifting stance on Ukraine. The pause in military aid has been perceived as a sign of softening ties, and reports suggest the White House is exploring potential sanctions relief for Russia. If realized, this could see more Russian oil flowing into the market, adding to the downward pressure on prices.

Adding to the complexity is the broader macroeconomic backdrop. Global growth forecasts remain fragile, with China’s economic recovery still uneven and European demand facing headwinds. Meanwhile, non-OPEC supply—particularly from U.S. shale—remains resilient, further complicating OPEC+’s calculus. If Russian barrels re-enter the market amid weakening demand, the downward pressure on oil could intensify, potentially forcing OPEC+ to reassess its strategy sooner than anticipated.

Another factor in play is the evolving role of energy policy in the U.S. and Europe. With Western economies pushing toward cleaner energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the long-term demand outlook for crude remains uncertain. OPEC+’s latest move may reflect an acknowledgment that supply-side constraints alone will not be enough to sustain prices in an environment where demand-side pressures are shifting.

For oil markets, the writing on the wall is clear—the bearish sentiment is growing, and the macroeconomic landscape is shifting in ways that could make it harder to keep prices buoyant. Whether OPEC+ has the appetite for another intervention remains to be seen, but for now, the group’s first supply increase since 2022 signals a willingness to adapt to market realities rather than fight them head-on.

