Anti-terror co-op reaffirmed: Dar receives phone call from US NSA Waltz

ISLAMABAD: In a major development since Trump Administration took the reins in the United States, Islamabad and the Washington have reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and counter terrorism cooperation in a first-ever direct bilateral high-level telephonic contact.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan has confirmed the first direct contact between Pakistan and the United States on Wednesday following a public appreciation of Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts by President Donald Trump over the arrest of an IS terrorist behind 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

The FO statement stated that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call from the United States National Security Advisor (NSA), Michael Waltz, on Wednesday.

During the conversation, the US NSA conveyed President Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, the statement said.

FO says that NSA Waltz acknowledged Pakistan’s considerable contributions to regional security, peace and counterterrorism initiatives. He extended President Trump’s gratitude for Pakistan’s role in combating terrorist threats and ensuring stability in the region, FO statement reads.

Senator Dar, in response, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working closely with the United States in the fight against terrorism. The DPM/FM highlighted Islamabad’s resolve to continue collaboration with Washington in intelligence sharing and counterterrorism operations to maintain regional peace.

During the conversation, the deputy prime minister also appreciated President Trump’s recent announcement regarding the withdrawal of US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

He noted that such a decision would contribute to regional stability and security. Islamabad has repeatedly expressed its grave concern over the leftover lethal sophisticated weapons being used by terrorists against Pakistan. Pakistan had made it clear that such weapons pose serious threat to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both countries expressed their desire to enhance cooperation in various fields, including information technology (IT), energy, and minerals. The two officials agreed on the importance of fostering economic and technological partnerships between the two nations.

Moreover, discussions extended to trade, investment, climate change, and healthcare, with both countries agreeing to maintain high-level engagements to explore further opportunities in these fields.

The conversation underscored the mutual interest in sustaining dialogue on key regional and global challenges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to broadening the Pakistan-US partnership through continued diplomatic engagements in the coming days.

