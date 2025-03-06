AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-06

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Terence J Sigamony Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, directed the authorities to remove the name of FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim from the “No Fly List”.

A single bench of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the directions in a petition filed by Thahim through his counsel Malik Muhammad Fiaz Kandwal advocate against placing his name on the travel ban list.

The IHC bench accepted the petition seeking removal of the name of FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim from the travel ban list and observed that the constitutional courts are the protectors of fundamental rights against illegal actions.

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

Through the instant petition, the petitioner has challenged the placement of his name on “No Fly List”.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the name of the petitioner has been placed on “No Fly List” without any justification or basis and without prior intimation to the petitioner.

The deputy attorney general requested the court to declare the petition inadmissible due to the existence of an alternative forum. He said that the petitioner can approach the Review Committee of DG Immigration and Passports under the Passport Rules.

However, the court rejected the stance and ruled that if there is a fear of fundamental rights being affected due to an illegal order, the jurisdiction of Article 199 of the Constitution can be exercised.

On the recommendation of the FIA, the Director General of Immigration and Passports placed the petitioner’s name on the list. The IHC bench said that the names of fugitives from justice or accused of heinous crimes can be included in the travel ban list.

It added that the petitioner is neither a fugitive from justice nor is he involved in any serious crime and issued an order to remove the petitioner’s name from the travel ban list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court FBR No fly list FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas

Comments

200 characters

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories