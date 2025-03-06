‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, directed the authorities to remove the name of FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim from the “No Fly List”.

A single bench of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the directions in a petition filed by Thahim through his counsel Malik Muhammad Fiaz Kandwal advocate against placing his name on the travel ban list.

The IHC bench accepted the petition seeking removal of the name of FBR Collector Customs Muhammad Amir Thahim from the travel ban list and observed that the constitutional courts are the protectors of fundamental rights against illegal actions.

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

Through the instant petition, the petitioner has challenged the placement of his name on “No Fly List”.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that the name of the petitioner has been placed on “No Fly List” without any justification or basis and without prior intimation to the petitioner.

The deputy attorney general requested the court to declare the petition inadmissible due to the existence of an alternative forum. He said that the petitioner can approach the Review Committee of DG Immigration and Passports under the Passport Rules.

However, the court rejected the stance and ruled that if there is a fear of fundamental rights being affected due to an illegal order, the jurisdiction of Article 199 of the Constitution can be exercised.

On the recommendation of the FIA, the Director General of Immigration and Passports placed the petitioner’s name on the list. The IHC bench said that the names of fugitives from justice or accused of heinous crimes can be included in the travel ban list.

It added that the petitioner is neither a fugitive from justice nor is he involved in any serious crime and issued an order to remove the petitioner’s name from the travel ban list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025