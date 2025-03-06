AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
SC requisitions services of PD official

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has requisitioned the services of Syed Zakria Ali Shah, additional secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Energy on deputation basis for his appointment against a vacant post of additional registrar (BS-21) in the Court.

Irshad Hussain, senior assistant registrar (Admin) on February 28, 2025 with the approval of the chief justice of Pakistan wrote a letter to the secretary Establishment Division.

SC removes additional registrar over ‘serious lapse’

The letter states; “It is requested to please place the services of Syed Zakria at the disposal of the Supreme Court for his appointment as Additional Registrar (BS-21) on deputation basis, initially for a period of three years with immediate effect.”

