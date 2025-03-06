Investment in SEZs: BoI and UAE’s IFZA ink MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) Pakistan and International Free Zones Authority (IFZA) of United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for making investment in existing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Pakistan.

An MoU was exchanged between BoI and IFZA regarding investments in Pakistan’s existing SEZs, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance.

International Free Zones Authority of the UAE will be investing in various projects within Pakistan’s existing SEZs.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the delegation to Pakistan and highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He emphasised the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan across multiple sectors and the government’s commitment to creating a busi-ness-friendly environment.

The delegation commended Pakistan’s economic stability under Prime Minister Sharif’s leadership and recognised Pakistan as an attractive market for investment in the region.

They expressed keen interest in expanding their investment presence in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by chairman IFZA Martin Gregers Pederson, Ilaria Managing Partner Mana Ali Muhammad Hammad Al-Shamsi, and officials from Ilaria and IFZA.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, and other senior officials were present at the signing ceremony.

