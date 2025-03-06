AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-06

Investment in SEZs: BoI and UAE’s IFZA ink MoU

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) Pakistan and International Free Zones Authority (IFZA) of United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for making investment in existing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Pakistan.

An MoU was exchanged between BoI and IFZA regarding investments in Pakistan’s existing SEZs, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance.

International Free Zones Authority of the UAE will be investing in various projects within Pakistan’s existing SEZs.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the delegation to Pakistan and highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He emphasised the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan across multiple sectors and the government’s commitment to creating a busi-ness-friendly environment.

The delegation commended Pakistan’s economic stability under Prime Minister Sharif’s leadership and recognised Pakistan as an attractive market for investment in the region.

They expressed keen interest in expanding their investment presence in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by chairman IFZA Martin Gregers Pederson, Ilaria Managing Partner Mana Ali Muhammad Hammad Al-Shamsi, and officials from Ilaria and IFZA.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, and other senior officials were present at the signing ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SEZs BOI investments PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and UAE International Free Zones Authority UAE IFZA

Comments

200 characters

Investment in SEZs: BoI and UAE’s IFZA ink MoU

Coal procurement: PRCA voices its reservations about Nepra panel’s findings

Removal of GST on POL products: Oil refineries seek minister’s intervention

Promotion of officers in FBR: IHC halts high-powered selection board from holding moot

‘No Fly List’: IHC orders removal of FBR collector’s name

Rs312bn GST row: PAC refers audit paras back to FBR wing

Articles 4, 9, and 10A: Civilians cannot be tried by military courts, SC told

SC requisitions services of PD official

DRAP issues ‘recall alert’ for number of spurious pharma products

Sisi’s initiative: Pakistan supports AL’s endorsement

FPCCI demands 5pc cut in policy rate at one single stroke

Read more stories