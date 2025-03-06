AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

PDP for avoiding water shortage, load shedding in Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party Vice Chairman Abdul Hakim Quaid has said that water shortage and load shedding of electricity and gas should be avoided during Ramadan. Abundant supply of water should be ensured through water pipelines.

The government should review its other stupid policies including the energy sector. K Electric Company is the biggest problem for the people of Karachi which is not under anyone’s control. The worst load shedding of electricity continues even during the holidays. Electricity is not getting but there is no reduction in the electricity bill, on the contrary, it is increasing.

Despite the assurances of Sui Southern Gas Company, why is gas not being given to the people in Sehar and Iftar? The PPP government has become a disaster for the people of Sindh whose bad governance has spoiled the joy of Ramadan.

Where the people are worried about rising inflation and unemployment due to the connivance of the elites and the administration, the load shedding of electricity and gas and non-supply of water have become unbearable for the people. Along with suffering load-shedding, consumers also face a double whammy in the form of over-billing.

Why was a foreign company’s monopoly established for the utility supply of a city with a population of more than 3 crores? Even in the holy month of Ramadan, the rulers are proving their incompetence by not controlling inflation and load shedding of electricity and gas. It is the worst system of tyranny in which the ruling feudal lords are rich and the people are miserable. Ramadan Mubarak teaches us to be compassionate towards each other.

