Business & Finance Print 2025-03-06

Call to empower women through digital safety, financial independence

Recorder Report Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: In today’s digital world, access to technology is a key driver of economic and social progress. Yet, millions of women, particularly in developing economies, remain excluded.

Speaking at MWC 2025 in Barcelona during a session titled, “When Women are Connected”, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, challenged the audience to rethink digital equity. He stressed that recognizing the gender digital divide is just the beginning, but real change requires intent, commitment, and the ability to execute.

He was joined by a panel featuring Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom; Jamie Zimmerman, Deputy Director of Digital Connectivity at the Gates Foundation; and Claire Sibthorpe, Head of Digital Inclusion at GSMA, who moderated the discussion.

Aamir emphasized that digital inclusion must go beyond access and enable women with agency and advancement in the digital economy. He noted that in many cultures, men act as gatekeepers, and it is crucial to empower women through digital safety and financial independence rather than reinforcing existing barriers.

While mobile technology can be a catalyst for women’s financial and social empowerment, true transformation requires affordable digital tools, financial security, and digital literacy. Aamir urged policymakers and tech leaders to build security-first platforms tailored for women, ensuring that digital access translates into meaningful participation.

Globally, 327 million fewer women than men have access to smartphones and mobile internet, according to the OECD. In Pakistan, barriers such as high device costs, limited financial access, safety concerns, and patriarchal restrictions continue to hinder women’s digital participation, as reported by the PTA and Global Gender Gap Report 2024.

To address these challenges, Aamir proposed targeted interventions, including subsidized smartphones and connectivity plans, financial literacy programs, and economic opportunities for women in digital spaces. He stressed that financial inclusion is not just about transactions but about transformation, ensuring that digital tools help women gain control rather than lose it.

Jazz is actively working to increase women’s digital participation through initiatives such as JazzCash’s financial inclusion programs, digital literacy efforts for girls, and support for women-led startups. Aamir reiterated that enabling women to access health, financial, and other life-enhancing services through mobile broadband is central to Jazz’s mission.

He concluded with a call to action for industry leaders to move beyond access and focus on ownership. When women have digital and financial control, they reshape the economy on their terms.

