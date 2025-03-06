25 types of agri machinery will be available on rent: Minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a significant initiative under the chief minister’s high-tech financing program to promote agricultural mechanization across the province. Through this program, 25 types of agricultural machinery will be made available for rent via service providers, aiming to modernize farming practices and boost productivity.

This announcement was made during a consultative meeting held at Agriculture House, Lahore, chaired by Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. The President of the Bank of Punjab also participated via video link.

Speaking at the event, Kirmani emphasized the Punjab Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to transforming the agriculture sector.

Under the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program,” the government has allocated over PKR 400 billion to improve agricultural infrastructure and practices. The minister stressed that promoting agricultural mechanization is a top priority for the provincial government.

He highlighted that during her recent visit to China, the Chief Minister took a keen interest in advanced agricultural mechanization techniques. Noting that Pakistan’s agricultural mechanization rate stands at just 35 percent - compared to 70 percent in Europe - the Minister underscored the urgent need to bridge this gap. To address this, the Punjab government is launching agri-rental services at the tehsil level under the Green Pakistan Initiative Program.

The Minister acknowledged that promoting agricultural mechanization in Punjab poses significant challenges, particularly for small and medium-scale farmers. To overcome these hurdles, the government plans to support farmers through service providers. Under the chief minister’s high-tech financing program, a proposal is under consideration to provide interest-free loans of up to PKR 50 million to service providers, importers, manufacturers, and farmers who wish to purchase machinery collectively. Stakeholders are being consulted to incorporate practical suggestions into the upcoming budget, ensuring the successful launch of this mega program.

In addition to financial support, the agricultural extension and universities will collaborate to provide hands-on training for machinery operators and farmers, equipping them with the skills needed to operate modern equipment effectively.

On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, emphasized that achieving agricultural production targets is impossible without the adoption of modern machinery. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing farmers with the tools and resources necessary to enhance productivity and sustainability.

