Payoneer, Meezan Bank partner to enhance cross-border payments for SMBs

KARACHI: Payoneer has partnered with Meezan Bank to enhance cross border payments for Pakistani Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), entrepreneurs, and freelancers.

The signing ceremony took place at Meezan Bank’s Head Office, attended by Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, and Mohsin Muzaffar, Country Manager of Payoneer. This strategic collaboration aims to simplify international transactions and improve cash flow management. Payoneer is a financial technology company empowering the world’s SMBs to transact, do business, and grow globally.

Meezan Bank customers can now link their Payoneer accounts to the bank’s mobile banking app to make real-time withdrawals in multiple global currencies directly into their Meezan Bank’s local receiving accounts.

The seamless mobile app integration allows businesses in Pakistan to effortlessly receive funds from clients, vendors, and marketplaces worldwide, enabling them to be “local” to their customers, regardless of where they are. Meezan Bank customers will also access benefits including multi-currency balance monitoring, transparent FX rates, no hidden costs, pre-populated personal details, quick authentication via SMS, and a straightforward account-linking process.

