How ironic it is that Israel has stepped up its aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip soon after the start of holy month of Ramazan.

An Al-Jazeera report has quoted the UN food agency as saying that it has enough food supplies in the Strip to keep public kitchens and bakeries open for less than two weeks “after Israel halted the entry of food, fuel, drugs, and other supplies”.

It is important to note that even prior to October 7 Hamas attacks inside Israel, people of Gaza Strip were facing a severe human crisis—employment, food, and other needs were unmet. Metaphorically speaking, there were even deprived of karama (self-esteem).

On Feb 25, 1996, Israel imposed a heightened closure on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, damaging the already precarious economy of the Gaza Strip and causing immense hardships and sufferings to the local population.

The events of October 7 2023 have provided Israel a golden opportunity to embark on a new journey of unprecedented death and destruction in Gaza in particular. That is why the Zionist state has reneged on the Gaza ceasefire that had ended its brutal 15 months of untold atrocities in the enclave. Therefore, Gaza’s Palestinians fear famine over Israel’s aid blockade in Ramazan.

Samina Pirzada (Karachi)

