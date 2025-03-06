AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-06

Advanced AI solutions: Aleria partners with Fauji Foundation

Press Release Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:31am

RAWALPINDI: Aleria, the leading C-level AI platform, is pleased to announced a strategic partnership with Fauji Foundation, one of Pakistan’s foremost conglomerates. This collaboration will integrate Aleria’s advanced AI solutions into Fauji Foundation’s operations, enhancing efficiency, improving decision-making, and reducing costs across its healthcare, education, energy, and food sectors.

With Fauji Foundation’s expanded suite of AI solutions and powerful capabilities such as workforce optimization and predictive analytics, the foundation can now leverage Aleria’s ability to streamline HR operations, enhance resource management, and improve decision-making across departments. These solutions are designed to address key business and social challenges while enabling Fauji Foundation to harness the full potential of AI.

Fauji Foundation CEO: “We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower our social welfare programs and drive economic growth. Fauji Foundation is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s development, and with intelligent tools like Aleria-powered AI solutions, we are helping our beneficiaries work smarter, enhance productivity, and uncover new pathways to success. In a fast-changing world, technology is the bridge that connects ambition to achievement, enabling us to stay ahead, adapt, and thrive.”

Eric Leandri, CEO, Aleria: “At Aleria, we are proud to partner with Fauji Foundation, an organization that has been a beacon of social welfare and economic development in Pakistan. Our commitment to empower organizations with advanced AI solutions that enhance efficiency and drive growth while ensuring data sovereignty is unwavering. With our AI technology, we help organizations capitalize on challenges and enable them to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. We are honored to deliver such sovereign solutions to Fauji Foundation and contribute to the betterment of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

