Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,085 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,418 tonnes of import cargo and 47,667 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,418 comprised of 66,503 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 140 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,475 tonnes of Chickpeas & 34,300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,667 comprised of 36,756 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 172 tonnes s of Bulk Cargo, 10,540 tonnes of Clinkers & 199 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Kmtc Mundra, Independent Spirit & MT Shalamar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, X-Press Carina, Cma Cgm Shanghai & Msc Alyssa sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three more ships, MP MR Tanker-1, America and Valence are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 174,920 tonnes, comprising 110,196 tonnes imports cargo and 64,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,384 Containers (2,005 TEUs Imports &3,379 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Lian Shun Hu and Doha & another ship ‘Maersk Cairo’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LNG and Container expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT are respectively on day Wednesday 05th March, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and CMA CGM Nabuco are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 06th March, 2025.

