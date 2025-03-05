AIRLINK 173.92 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-2.76%)
Steve Smith retires from one-day cricket after semi-final loss

AFP Published March 5, 2025
SYDNEY: Steve Smith has retired from one-day internationals following the defeat to India in the Champions Trophy semi-finals, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old batsman, who led the team in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals.

Smith told his team-mates of his decision to retire immediately after Australia’s four-wicket defeat in Dubai on Tuesday, having top-scored with 73 in his side’s 264 all out.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a Cricket Australia press release.

After making his debut against the West Indies in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith went on to play 170 ODIs, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28.

He smacked 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, and was a member of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning teams. “There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories,” Smith said. “Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final (in June), the West Indies in the winter and then England at home.

“I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Smith, who also took 28 wickets at 34.67, was the Australian men’s ODI player of the year in 2015 and 2021.

Australia skipper Smith not buying into India’s Dubai advantage

He was also in the ICC men’s ODI team of the year in 2015.

“We fully understand and support Steve’s decision,” said Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey.

“Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports.

“His record as a batter… is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”

Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia chief executive, stressed that Smith still had a big role to play in red-ball and T20 cricket.

“We’re fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket’s great careers,” he said.

