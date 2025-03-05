AIRLINK 178.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.45%)
BOP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FCCL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.53%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
MLCF 53.41 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.04%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
PIBTL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.22%)
POWER 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PPL 172.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 92.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
SYM 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 45.5 (0.38%)
BR30 35,877 Increased By 191.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 113,166 Increased By 421.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 110 (0.31%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia skipper Smith not buying into India’s Dubai advantage

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 08:26am

Australia captain Steve Smith steered clear of commenting on India’s Dubai advantage at the Champions Trophy following the four-wicket defeat to the south Asians in the semi-final.

India alone have been spared travel in the ODI tournament, having refused to play in host nation Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The semi-final win was India’s fourth in succession in Dubai at the tournament and their next opponent, either South Africa or New Zealand, will have to travel to the Emirate after the second semi-final in Lahore later on Wednesday.

Asked about India’s advantage, Smith said he was not “buying into it”, though he noted the Dubai wicket suited their game.

“India obviously played some really good cricket here,” Smith told the post-match press conference.

“The surface kind of suits their style with the spinners that they’ve got and the seamers that they have at their disposal for a wicket like that.

“They played well, they outplayed us and they deserve the victory.”

India coach Gautam Gambhir hit back at critics, saying Dubai was not the team’s home ground.

“First of all, this is as neutral a venue for us as it is for any other team,” he told reporters.

Australia ready for India’s spin challenge: Smith

“What undue advantage? We haven’t practised here even for a day. We’re practising at the ICC Academy.

“If you look at the wickets there and here, the difference is between the ground and the sky. Some people are just perpetual cribbers, man.

“They’ve got to grow up.”

While one-day world champions Australia posted a competitive 264 all out after winning the toss, their depleted bowling unit was powerless to stop Virat Kohli from anchoring India’s successful chase.

Australia were missing regular captain Pat Cummins along with their two other first-choice pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Smith said getting 300 might have made a difference against India and conceded his team’s relative inexperience may have cost them.

But he praised the raw players in the squad for turning up and doing a “really good job”.

Kohli leads India to Champions Trophy final with victory over Australia

“They’re going to be better for the exposure to a big event and playing against world-class players like the ones we came up against today and throughout the tournament,” he added.

“So, plenty of positives to take from it.”

australia Steve Smith Dubai International Cricket Stadium Champions Trophy india vs australia Gautam Gambhir ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy ICC Academy

Comments

200 characters

Australia skipper Smith not buying into India’s Dubai advantage

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Read more stories