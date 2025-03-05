Australia skipper Smith not buying into India’s Dubai advantage

Australia captain Steve Smith steered clear of commenting on India’s Dubai advantage at the Champions Trophy following the four-wicket defeat to the south Asians in the semi-final.

India alone have been spared travel in the ODI tournament, having refused to play in host nation Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The semi-final win was India’s fourth in succession in Dubai at the tournament and their next opponent, either South Africa or New Zealand, will have to travel to the Emirate after the second semi-final in Lahore later on Wednesday.

Asked about India’s advantage, Smith said he was not “buying into it”, though he noted the Dubai wicket suited their game.

“India obviously played some really good cricket here,” Smith told the post-match press conference.

“The surface kind of suits their style with the spinners that they’ve got and the seamers that they have at their disposal for a wicket like that.

“They played well, they outplayed us and they deserve the victory.”

India coach Gautam Gambhir hit back at critics, saying Dubai was not the team’s home ground.

“First of all, this is as neutral a venue for us as it is for any other team,” he told reporters.

Australia ready for India’s spin challenge: Smith

“What undue advantage? We haven’t practised here even for a day. We’re practising at the ICC Academy.

“If you look at the wickets there and here, the difference is between the ground and the sky. Some people are just perpetual cribbers, man.

“They’ve got to grow up.”

While one-day world champions Australia posted a competitive 264 all out after winning the toss, their depleted bowling unit was powerless to stop Virat Kohli from anchoring India’s successful chase.

Australia were missing regular captain Pat Cummins along with their two other first-choice pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Smith said getting 300 might have made a difference against India and conceded his team’s relative inexperience may have cost them.

But he praised the raw players in the squad for turning up and doing a “really good job”.

Kohli leads India to Champions Trophy final with victory over Australia

“They’re going to be better for the exposure to a big event and playing against world-class players like the ones we came up against today and throughout the tournament,” he added.

“So, plenty of positives to take from it.”