Kohli produces another chase masterclass for India

DUBAI: Virat Kohli gave another masterclass on how to bat under pressure in a run chase as he produced a match-winning knock that sent India into the final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

Kohli’s masterly 84 helped India chase down a tricky target of 265 against Australia in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has typically produced low-scoring contests.

Kohli hit only five boundaries in his disciplined knock as he focused more on risk-free accumulation of runs after India slumped to 43-2 in the eighth over.

It was similar to his match-winning hundred against Pakistan, which contained seven fours.

“For me, it’s about understanding the conditions and preparing my game accordingly,” Kohli said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

“(It’s about) just rotating strike, because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing.”

A modern master, Kohli’s impeccable game awareness has secured many a successful chase for his team and the 36-year-old said he never forced his style on a pitch.

“It all depends on the conditions. The pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played, and then I just switch on and play accordingly.”

It was another of those matches in which Kohli regularly found gaps and ran hard between the wickets to guide India close to their target without taking any risks.

“I wasn’t feeling desperate. I was pretty happy knocking ones around,” he said.

“When, as a batsman, you start taking pride in hitting those singles into the gaps, that’s when you know you’re playing good cricket, and then you know you’re in for a big partnership.”

For him, the secret to accomplishing a chase was to take the game deep while preserving wickets.

“It’s all about pressure. If you go deep into the innings, the opposition usually gives in,” he said.

“It’s about controlling your impulses, knowing the number of overs left. You know when you can turn the game around.”