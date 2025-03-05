AIRLINK 178.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.45%)
BOP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FCCL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.53%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
MLCF 53.41 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.04%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
PIBTL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.22%)
POWER 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PPL 172.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 92.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
SYM 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,935 Increased By 45.5 (0.38%)
BR30 35,877 Increased By 191.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 113,166 Increased By 421.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 110 (0.31%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli produces another chase masterclass for India

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 08:30am
A baffled Virat Kohli leaves the crease after seeing New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produce a wonder catch in India’s final Champions Trophy group game in Dubai. Photo: AFP
A baffled Virat Kohli leaves the crease after seeing New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produce a wonder catch in India’s final Champions Trophy group game in Dubai. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Virat Kohli gave another masterclass on how to bat under pressure in a run chase as he produced a match-winning knock that sent India into the final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

Kohli’s masterly 84 helped India chase down a tricky target of 265 against Australia in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has typically produced low-scoring contests.

Kohli hit only five boundaries in his disciplined knock as he focused more on risk-free accumulation of runs after India slumped to 43-2 in the eighth over.

It was similar to his match-winning hundred against Pakistan, which contained seven fours.

“For me, it’s about understanding the conditions and preparing my game accordingly,” Kohli said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

“(It’s about) just rotating strike, because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing.”

A modern master, Kohli’s impeccable game awareness has secured many a successful chase for his team and the 36-year-old said he never forced his style on a pitch.

“It all depends on the conditions. The pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played, and then I just switch on and play accordingly.”

It was another of those matches in which Kohli regularly found gaps and ran hard between the wickets to guide India close to their target without taking any risks.

“I wasn’t feeling desperate. I was pretty happy knocking ones around,” he said.

Virat Kohli falls to ‘superman’ Phillips’ catch in 300th ODI

“When, as a batsman, you start taking pride in hitting those singles into the gaps, that’s when you know you’re playing good cricket, and then you know you’re in for a big partnership.”

For him, the secret to accomplishing a chase was to take the game deep while preserving wickets.

“It’s all about pressure. If you go deep into the innings, the opposition usually gives in,” he said.

“It’s about controlling your impulses, knowing the number of overs left. You know when you can turn the game around.”

Virat Kohli Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Kohli produces another chase masterclass for India

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Read more stories