Virat Kohli falls to ‘superman’ Phillips’ catch in 300th ODI

DUBAI: New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss India great Virat Kohli in the batsman’s landmark 300th ODI in the final group match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Kohli fell for 11 off 14 balls after New Zealand invited India to bat first in Dubai with the result of the match to decide the semi-final line-up of the 50-over tournament.

But it was Phillips’ fielding marvel that brought the match alive as he dived full stretch to his right at backward point and held on to the ball travelling at a fast pace from Kohli’s bat off fast bowler Matt Henry.

Kohli, 36, stood in disbelief for a few seconds before trudging back to the pavilion as the fans went silent.

New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in Champions Trophy

Social media, however, was soon abuzz with reactions to the catch: “The Superman of the tournament”, wrote one fan on X.

The winner of the match will play Australia in the semi-final, with the loser taking on South Africa.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.