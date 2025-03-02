AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Virat Kohli falls to ‘superman’ Phillips’ catch in 300th ODI

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2025 03:44pm
A baffled Virat Kohli leaves the crease after seeing New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produce a wonder catch in India’s final Champions Trophy group game in Dubai. Photo: AFP
A baffled Virat Kohli leaves the crease after seeing New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produce a wonder catch in India’s final Champions Trophy group game in Dubai. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss India great Virat Kohli in the batsman’s landmark 300th ODI in the final group match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Kohli fell for 11 off 14 balls after New Zealand invited India to bat first in Dubai with the result of the match to decide the semi-final line-up of the 50-over tournament.

But it was Phillips’ fielding marvel that brought the match alive as he dived full stretch to his right at backward point and held on to the ball travelling at a fast pace from Kohli’s bat off fast bowler Matt Henry.

Kohli, 36, stood in disbelief for a few seconds before trudging back to the pavilion as the fans went silent.

New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in Champions Trophy

Social media, however, was soon abuzz with reactions to the catch: “The Superman of the tournament”, wrote one fan on X.

The winner of the match will play Australia in the semi-final, with the loser taking on South Africa.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli Gaddafi Stadium Matt Henry india vs new zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Virat Kohli falls to ‘superman’ Phillips’ catch in 300th ODI

Marco Rubio signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel

COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to youth empowerment

Karachi Commissioner directs K-Electric, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

ATMs run out of cash as Ramadan begins in Pakistan

Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

France’s Macron urges calm after Trump and Zelenskiy clash

Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

Iyer defies Henry to take India to 249-9 in Champions Trophy

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

Read more stories