Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani authorities on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to adhere to the agreed economic reforms and fiscal discipline under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Nathan Porter met with Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his economic team to assess the country’s economic performance.

Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial, officials from the Economic Wing, Budget Wing, External Finance Wing, Regulations Wing, and DG Debt also participated in the discussions.

The government has assured the IMF team that it remains committed to the agreed economic reforms, particularly with respect to taxation and energy, and will ensure compliance with the loan conditions.

Talks begin on first review of EFF program

Finance Minister briefed the IMF team on the current economic situation and progress on structural reforms.

Sources revealed that the Fund team was also briefed on fiscal deficit, revenue collection, provincial surplus and primary surplus. Pakistan will submit a report on the implementation of all conditions set by the IMF under the $7 billion loan programme and a report on the first half of the current fiscal year, officials added.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the one billion dollar tranche.

