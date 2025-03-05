AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-05

170 tourist sites: Punjab CM approves repair, construction plans

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the construction, repair and restoration of 170 tourist sites and trails in the province.

The chief minister also accorded in-principle approval for the first Tourism and Heritage Authority of Punjab.

The CM chaired a special meeting, in which it was decided that tourism sites will be developed in various cities including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Chakwal and Jhelum.

In the meeting, it was agreed to develop Changa Manga Forest Park and Lal Suhanra National Park for the promotion of eco-tourism. It was also agreed in the meeting that the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2025 will be presented to improve governance for the promotion of tourism.

The meeting was informed that the first complete Tourism “Magnificent App” of Punjab has been developed, the app will be launched soon. The “Magnificent App” will allow a virtual tour of 170 tourist destinations.

The first tourism app, “Magnificent Punjab”, includes all the features related to tourism. Travel visits and hotel bookings can also be made through the “Magnificent App”. Food Panda and other services can also be obtained through the “Magnificent App”. Useful information can also be obtained from the chatbot on the “Magnificent App”.

The CM has also given in-principle approval to Punjab’s largest and most comprehensive tourism plan. Under the tourism plan, religious, historical, ancient heritage, antiquities and ecotourism will be promoted across Punjab. Tourist villages will also be built for the tourists to give them a sense of proximity to ancient civilization. Tourism trails will also be developed for the first time in Punjab.

District Mall Road, Walled City of Lahore, Sikh Site, Mughal monuments of GT Road are also included in the tourist trail. Salt Range, Bhati Gate, Taxila Gate, Gujranwala, Aimanabad Sikh tourism trails will also be established. Tourist places of different cities will be developed as “Tourism Clusters”.

Taxila Museum, Dharma Rachi Ka, Jolian, Sarkep and Giri Fort related to Gandhara civilization are also included in the tourism plan. Multan’s living heritage site Qila Kahna Qasim Bagh will be restored as a symbol of Indus Valley civilization. A special trail will be developed in Uch Sharif for the convenience of pilgrims. The proposal to restore the ancient buildings of Gurdwaras and churches was also reviewed for the promotion of tourism.

The CM said, “We are laying the foundation for the promotion of global tourism in Punjab. We want to make all tourist destinations according to international standards. Taxila will be made a complete tourist site, a five-star hotel will also be built.” She added, “We have placed our entire focus on the promotion of tourism in Punjab, a tourist hub will be established.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab CM Tourism and Heritage Authority of Punjab

