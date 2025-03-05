Gold prices sharply up

KARACHI: Gold prices shot up on Tuesday, reflecting a sharp rise in global bullion value, again surpassing $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

Following a huge surge by Rs4,800 and Rs4,115, gold prices reached Rs306,300 per tola and Rs262,602 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

World market saw a big rise by $47, taking gold bullion prices to $2,916 per ounce with silver prices growing to $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver gained a sizeable value by Rs47 and Rs45, trading at Rs3,315 per tola and Rs2,842 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

