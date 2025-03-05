When the inevitable happens…

It hits. It hurts. It depresses. But it does not surprise you. It does not shock you. But the bad feeling gets toxic. These sentiments represent the average Pakistani in seeing your cricket team go down without a fight.

That too against India. The odds were heavily in favour of India. The experts had already predicted a one-sided game. When it happens, despite knowing it, it still knocks you down.

That means it is not just the loss of a game, it is a loss of hope. In a country where there is little to cheer about, cricket brings a lot of energy, a lot of festivity and a lot of unity.

It is a game that is following passionately in Pakistan. It is a game that transcends class, gender, occupation. It is a game that makes the dead come to life.

Look at the media. Look at the social media. Everybody is an expert. Everybody is tiktoking. Everybody is involved. The corporate boardroom directors look secretly on their phones for the score update during strategic meetings. The small retailer down the road puts up the ancient 14in TV screen for onlookers. The street vendor does non-stop running commentary.

This one was special. Pakistan hosting the ICC international tournament after decades. The stadiums were renovated. All top teams except India were visiting.

Home grounds, home crowds. Good weather, good pitches. All the makings of a home team advantage. Pakistan’s team has performed poorly consistently. The label of “Pakistan being dangerous as you never know when they become unplayable” has also become staid.

They are now predictably and consistently bad. That is not to say that they may still play a few good matches. The fact of the matter is that they are just not made for modern cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) like most institutions in Pakistan is a story of nepotism and cronyism. Normal reaction to such poor performance is change the coach, change the selectors, change the team. A typical knee-jerk response. The real problem lies in addressing the root-cause of many of these embarrassing performances:

The 3 S’ mess— Structure, strategy and system determine an organization’s fate. The much talked about problem is the way Pakistan Cricket Board is structured and run.

Just because nothing has been done does not mean it should not be discussed. In fact, it should be even more voiced. The Pakistan Cricket Board is the most coveted political blessing after a ministerial position in the Cabinet.

The appointment of the Chairman PCB is by law the prerogative of the prime minister of the country. That starts the power game. The parties in power have many of their loyalists vying for this position. As the party changes, so does the Chairman and so does everything else.

In the last two and a half years four Chairmen have changed. Every Chairman goes out fighting an ugly legal and political battle. Every incoming Chairman ensures that his “loyalists” regardless of their backgrounds are installed in all offices.

Selectors, managers, coaches are all in a musical chairs run waiting for their turn. This leads to politics within the team too. Merit and professionalism are the first casualty. The present selection is no different.

A late addition to the team for Champions Trophy is being heavily criticized on the media as being a government “sifarshi”. Everybody has talked about the lack of standards in the domestic structure. Nobody does anything.

Nobody will do anything till the law is not changed. It requires a bill to be passed in the assembly to free PCB from political patronage. No political party has had the guts to do it.

Since politicians only think of their term, their only interest is to fill up the already dilapidated domestic cricket structure with their own cronies, who in turn bring their own cronies under them. This ensures that talent, grooming and merit are crushed at all levels.

Saeed Ajmal, the former spinner, openly shared on media how wickets are decided between players and runs are ensured to create fake averages of the favourites. Whatever goes on the top goes all the way down.

The brain game— Cricket, more than most, is more of a thinking sport. The brain power is more than the brawn power. Mere big hitting, sheer talent, rocket fast bowling is not enough.

It is a game that requires strategy. It is game that requires innovation. It is a game that requires reading the minds. It is a game that requires reading the situation. It is a game that requires reading the pitch, the weather, each member of the other team.

That is where Pakistan is not even in the contest. Gone are the days when players came from educated and exposed backgrounds in the game. Gone are the days when players had the chance to play county cricket.

Most players are from very humble and unexposed backgrounds. Sure they are immensely talented but talent is not going to compensate for exposure and developing a mature mindset.

Becoming superstars at a tender age, with no grooming, no idea of what the requirements of modern day cricketers are, these youngsters have a V-shaped career curve. They come, they shine, they fall.

Game awareness, fitness, skills— Stardom to sustain itself needs an aware and grounded head. The major realization and maturity our players lack is of discipline, of fitness, of hard relentless drills. The fitness standards in cricket have become ruthless.

Whether it is sharpness in the field or big hits or sustained bowling spells, it comes down to one thing- supreme fitness. Fitness is a combination of disciplined diets and professionally managed extra time in the Gym.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand with his six-hitting repute is just one example of how sheer hard work and discipline constitute the key to incredible superman-like batting and fielding performance.

He mentioned his hard work in the Gym giving an example of how he does 800 bench presses a day. Yes, 800 per day. None of our talented stars either have the awareness or the desire to have grueling schedules in making themselves fitter.

The stories of how little they care about what they eat and how they exercise tells us what their priorities are. That is why beyond 4 overs their speed drops. That is why their hits do not cross boundaries.

That is why their ability to anticipate and dive in the field is so slow. That is why Saim Ayub with all his talent may be injury prone forever. They do not understand the requirement of constant skill building of practicing beyond the net, of sweating relentlessly in the Gym.

The Bumrah and Starc computerized, sustained accurate, fast bowling is the result of sheer hard work, fitness, and a constant study of opponents.

It only takes a three-pronged focus to compete in the new world of cricket. An amendment in the law to set PCB free from political clutches. A year-long mandatory education stint on communication, grooming and general knowledge for every cricketer regardless of stardom. A fitness routine that is a pre-requisite for selection and is non-negotiable. Is it really that simple? Not really.

