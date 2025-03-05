AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,863 tonnes of cargo comprising 49,431 tonnes of import cargo and 54,432 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 49,431 comprised of 43,207 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 924 tonnes of Chickpeas & 5,300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 54,432 comprised of 47,521 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 302 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,126 tonnes of Clinkers & 483 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Sea Fortune, Al Soor Ii & Wan Hai 611 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Ginga Hawk sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two more ships, MSC Krystal and Team View left the port on Tuesday early morning.

Cargo volume of 102,022 tonnes, comprising 63,884 tonnes imports cargo and 38,138 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,681 Containers (2,468 TEUs Imports &2,213 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, America, Valence, Nymph and IVS Progress scheduled to load/offload Container, River Sand and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and PIBT are respectively on Tuesday 04th March, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Cairo are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 05th March, 2025.

