9 civilians martyred, 16 injured as security forces foil Bannu Cantt attack

BR Web Desk Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:12pm

Militants targeted Bannu Cantt during Iftar on Wednesday, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians and injuring 16 others, according to security sources.

The attack, which occurred at a bustling market in Bannu, was foiled by security forces, who continue their clearance operations to eliminate the remaining terrorists.

At least six militants have been killed in clearance operations by security forces.

Security sources revealed that the militants rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the walls of Bannu Cantt during peak Iftar hours when the market was crowded.

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt

One of the vehicles detonated in an area adjacent to the market, causing significant damage to a nearby mosque and claiming innocent lives.

“This cowardly attack on innocent civilians and a mosque during Iftar underscores that these militants have no connection to Islam,” stated security sources.

They emphasized that the militants’ actions were aimed at spreading fear and chaos, but the swift response by security forces prevented further casualties.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with President Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders expressing grief over the loss of innocent lives.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised security forces for their success in neutralising six terrorists in Bannu attack.

The government has pledged to support the affected families and ensure the safety of citizens during these challenging times.

