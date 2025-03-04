AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
Technology

GSMA MWC 2025: Pakistan’s ‘balanced regulatory approach’ showcased

BR Web Desk Published 04 Mar, 2025 10:57pm

Pakistan’s “balanced regulatory approach” was showcased as a model in the GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 held in Spain, a statement from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

PTA chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman represented Pakistan in the event, leading the high-level panel ‘Ask the Regulator: Keeping with the New Digital Matrix’.

“Pakistan’s balanced regulatory approach was showcased as a model for fostering technological advancement, data security, and digital inclusion.

“PTA reaffirmed its role in shaping global digital policies and driving a sustainable, future-ready digital economy,” PTA statement read.

Amid rapid digital transformation, he highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to progressive regulations, cross-sector collaboration, and policy adaptability for emerging technologies, it added.

“Emphasising 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity, he underscored the need for innovation-driven, consumer-focused governance.”

Meanwhile, PTA chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman met Starlink team at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona to discuss opportunities for enhancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity, as per another PTA statement.

“The discussion focused on improving affordable broadband access, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide and accelerate digital transformation,” the statement read.

