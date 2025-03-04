AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
World

Palestinian president welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 09:51pm

CAIRO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he welcomed an Egyptian plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip and urged US President Donald Trump to support such a plan that would not involve displacing Palestinian residents of the enclave.

Speaking at an Arab League summit that aims to counter Trump’s “Gaza Riviera” plan, Abbas also said he was ready to hold presidential and parliamentary elections if circumstances allow, adding his Palestinian Authority was the only legitimate governing and military force in the Palestinian Territories.

Abbas said that he would issue a general amnesty for all those dismissed from the Fatah movement which rules the West Bank.

