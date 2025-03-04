Bangladesh tenders to buy 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders say

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 19.

The tender continues heavy rice purchasing in international markets by Bangladesh after its domestic crop was damaged last year.

Floods in August and October destroyed an estimated 1.1 million tons of rice, prompting Bangladesh to expand imports to cool rising food prices.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.