Bangladesh issues new tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice, traders say

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 11.

The tender continues Bangladesh’s heavy rice purchasing in international markets, after its domestic crop was heavily damaged last year.

Floods in Bangladesh in August and October 2024 destroyed an estimated 1.1 million tons of rice, prompting the country to expand imports of the staple to cool rising food prices.

A previous tender from Bangladesh seeking 50,000 tons of rice closed on February 13.

Separately, traders said Pakistan’s state agency, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, has also issued an internal market tender seeking 50,000 tons of rice from Pakistan for shipment to Bangladesh with offers to be submitted on February 27.

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

Bangladesh’s new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, including ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins, and shipment is required 40 days after the contract is awarded.