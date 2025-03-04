AIRLINK 176.01 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.99%)
Life & Style

Mikey Madison wins best actress Oscar for ‘Anora’

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 12:22pm
Mikey Madison poses with the Best Actress Oscar for “Anora” in the Oscars photo room at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. Photo: Reuters
Mikey Madison poses with the Best Actress Oscar for “Anora” in the Oscars photo room at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Mikey Madison claimed her first Academy Award on Sunday, winning best actress for her role as a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch in the drama “Anora.”

The 25-year-old beat “The Substance” actor Demi Moore, Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo of “Wicked” and “Emilia Perez” star Karla Sofia Gascon.

In “Anora,” Madison played an exotic dancer named Ani who gets married on a whim to Ivan, a member of a wealthy Russian family. Ivan’s family does not respond well to the marriage.

About 18 million people watched Oscars honor ‘Anora’

Madison grew up in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles. At 16, she landed a role on FX television series “Better Things.” She also had a small part in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time …in Hollywood” and starred in “Scream V.”

Her “Anora” role also earned Madison best actress honors at the Independent Spirit Awards and Britain’s BAFTAs.

