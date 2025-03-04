AIRLINK 176.01 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.99%)
BOP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 132.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 52.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.17%)
OGDC 212.86 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.52%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.29%)
POWER 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PPL 172.30 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.84%)
PRL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.5%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.19%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 58.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,869 Increased By 104.5 (0.89%)
BR30 35,532 Increased By 287.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 112,628 Increased By 641 (0.57%)
KSE30 34,940 Increased By 264.4 (0.76%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields a tad lower tailing US peers, state debt supply in focus

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:51am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally lower in early deals on Tuesday, tracking a drop in US Treasury yields, although the move was limited as traders eyed heavier-than-expected state debt supply.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note was at 6.7240% as of 10:40 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7383%.

“Indian bond yields are down largely due to a drop in US yields,” a trader with a private bank said.

“Still, the market has not shown a major impact as a higher state borrowing planned for today would weigh on overall investor appetite.”

Longer-dated US Treasury yields fell on Monday, extending declines after a weaker reading on the manufacturing sector raised bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2025.

The 10-year benchmark US yield was around 4.1150% in Asian hours, which is the lowest level since October 21.

US President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%, launching new trade conflicts with the top three US trading partners.

Indian states are scheduled to raise 505 billion rupees ($5.78 billion) via the sale of bonds on Tuesday, the highest in a year and over 100 billion rupees more than planned earlier.

Traders say large state-run insurers are unlikely to participate aggressively at the auction, which could see cutoff yields rising.

India bond yields may inch up on elevated state debt supply

States are also set to raise another 1.35 trillion rupees this month via bonds, which is likely to widen spreads.

The majority of supply from states will be on the longer end of the curve even as there is tepid demand for long-duration papers.

Demand for longer-duration government bonds has dropped amid uncertainty regarding bond purchases from the Reserve Bank of India in March, especially after the central bank infused liquidity through a three-year FX swap.

Indian bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields a tad lower tailing US peers, state debt supply in focus

Aurangzeb leads talks as Pakistan, IMF kick off bailout discussion

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Oil slides on OPEC+ output increase, US tariff uncertainty

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Read more stories