World

Ukrainian drones attack industrial enterprise in Russia’s Syzran, governor says

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 11:36am

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted an industrial enterprise in Russia’s southern city of Syzran, governor of the Samara region said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties.

“Our air defence forces destroyed the drones,” Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, the governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not say what enterprise was targeted or whether there was any damage.

White House ‘deliberately escalated’ clash with Zelensky: Merz

Baza, a Russian news Telegram channel that is close to Russia’s security services, reported that the Syzran oil refinery was targeted in the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the Baza report.

