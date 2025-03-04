AIRLINK 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.99%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
MLCF 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
OGDC 212.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.44%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.81%)
PRL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.22%)
SYM 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 58.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,860 Increased By 95.6 (0.81%)
BR30 35,528 Increased By 283.7 (0.81%)
KSE100 112,649 Increased By 662.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 34,952 Increased By 276.1 (0.8%)
Mar 04, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slumps as tariff concerns, yen strength unsettle market

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 10:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei fell on Tuesday, as markets were jittery about a trade war ahead of US tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while a stronger yen also added to investors’ concerns.

The Nikkei was down 1.8% at 37,096.51 by the midday break, after briefly dropping to its lowest intraday level since September 18.

The broader Topix was down 1.2% at 2,696.99.

The yen rose to near its strongest since early December against the US dollar after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he told leaders of Japan and China they cannot continue to reduce the value of their currencies as doing so would be unfair to the United States.

The stronger yen hit exporter shares such as Toyota Motor , which tumbled 2.2%.

Japanese officials have been more concerned about yen weakness and will likely continue to be relatively hawkish, going against market hopes, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura Securities.

A continued underperformance of technology shares also weighed on the Nikkei, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest down 6.2%, while investors sized up the impact of tariff policies amid US growth fears.

“It’s kind of similar to what happened last summer to a lesser degree,” when the Nikkei suffered steep losses on a mix of factors including a sharply stronger yen and US recession worries, Matsuzawa said.

Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

Wall Street’s main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Monday after Trump announced the start of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from Tuesday, as well as an additional 10% on Chinese imports.

Among Nikkei heavyweights, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing stumbled 2.6%, AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group slid 5.2%, while Seven & i Holdings shed 10.2%.

The Nikkei volatility index briefly jumped to 31.6 points, a level last seen in early November following the US presidential election.

Japan stocks Japan's Nikkei

Comments

200 characters

