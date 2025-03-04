AIRLINK 176.02 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1%)
BOP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
FCCL 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.98%)
HUBC 132.71 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
MLCF 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
OGDC 212.71 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.81%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.42%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.22%)
SYM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,860 Increased By 95.6 (0.81%)
BR30 35,528 Increased By 283.7 (0.81%)
KSE100 112,656 Increased By 669.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 34,952 Increased By 275.6 (0.79%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall on poor risk sentiment; retail sales, RBA minutes eyed

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 10:42am

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with all sectors in the red as macroeconomic uncertainties weighed on risk sentiment, while traders awaited retail sales data and the minutes of the central bank’s minutes latest meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1% to 8,151.4 points by 1153 GMT. The benchmark gained 0.9% on Monday.

One of the key macroeconomic variables moving markets are updates on tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Stocks on Wall Street fell after Trump said 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico would take effect on Tuesday. Locally, investors await retail sales data for January for further clarity on the country’s interest rate trajectory.

Attention is also on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) February meeting minutes, wherein it cut rates for the first time in over four years.

Both are due later in the day.

Australia shares rise tracking Wall Street peers; investors await RBA minutes

On the local bourse, heavyweight financial stocks lost 1.2%, with the ‘big four’ banks down between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Miners dropped 1.3%, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling 1% each as iron ore futures fell amid rising trade tensions between the US and top consumer China.

Energy stocks fell 2.5% and were set for their biggest one-day fall in more than 3 months, as oil prices fell on reports OPEC+ will proceed with a planned oil output increase in April and worries US tariffs could hurt demand. Woodside Energy was down 2.3%, while smaller rival Santos lost 2.4%.

Technology stocks dropped 1.6%, tracking losses in Wall Street peers. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,426.47 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares fall on poor risk sentiment; retail sales, RBA minutes eyed

Aurangzeb leads talks as Pakistan, IMF kick off bailout discussion

KSE-100 gains over 300 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Oil slides on OPEC+ output increase, US tariff uncertainty

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Read more stories