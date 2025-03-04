Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken immediate notice of the complaints received from domestic consumers regarding gas supply disruptions during the preparation for Sehri and Iftar.

To address these complaints, emergency meetings were convened on Sunday evening immediately after Iftar at the secretary level, and then late at night at the minister level, with the managing directors and senior management of the Sui companies.

Based on the discussions held in these meetings, both Sui companies have taken immediate steps to resolve the issues faced by consumers, as well as to ensure regular monitoring of gas pressure through field staff and control rooms during the month of Ramazan.

In the context of these meetings, Sui Southern Gas Company is taking the following immediate actions:

The average gas pressure in SMSs will be increased by ten percent, resulting in improved gas flow.

Areas located at the tail ends of gas distribution centers and those with low-capacity networks will be opened 30-45 minutes before the scheduled Sehri and Iftar times, resulting in improved system pressure in these areas.

Sui Southern Gas will acquire an additional 20 MMCFD of gas to further enhance the Sui Southern Gas Transmission Line peak and compensate for any shortages.

Control rooms will be established at the Head Office and Regional Offices to monitor gas supply, which will monitor the network situation on a daily basis.

Low gas pressure complaints will be resolved on an emergency basis, and in this regard, regional officials will submit a report to the administration every morning.

Sui Southern will keep its media partners informed about the progress made under these initiatives.

