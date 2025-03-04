AIRLINK 172.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.88%)
Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports increased by 8.17 per cent during the first eight months (July-February) of current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $22.022 billion compared to $20.359 billion during the same period of last fiscal year (2023-24).

Trade deficit widened by 6.33 per cent during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of last fiscal year and widened by 33.43 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2025 when compared to the same month of last fiscal year, revealed the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data showed that trade deficit widened by 6.33 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year and stood at $15.780 billion compared to $14.840 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Jul-Jan exports jump 10.16pc to $19.58bn YoY

The country’s imports increased by 7.40 per cent and stood at $37.802 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to $35.199 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit in January 2025 widened by 33.43 per centYoY to $2.299 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.723 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the PBS.

Imports registered 10.03 per cent growth and stood at $4.738 billion in February2025 when compared to $4.306 billion during the same month of last fiscal year. Exports registered 5.57 per cent decline and stood at $2.439 billion in February when compared to $2.583 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

On a monthly basis, trade deficit widened by 0.35 per cent and stood at $2.299 billion in February 2025 compared to a deficit of $2.307 billion recorded in January 2025.

Exports in February 2025 dropped by 17.35 per cent to $2.439 billion compared to $2.951 billion in January 2025. Imports declined by 9.89 per cent in February 2025 and stood at $4.738 billion compared to $5.258 billion in December 2024.

