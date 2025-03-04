PU ASA boycotts classes, blocks traffic on Canal Road

LAHORE: The Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PU ASA) on Monday announced boycott of classes and took to the streets, blocking traffic on canal road in a protest against elimination of tax rebate, new pension rules and other policies potentially damaging career of university teachers across Pakistan.

The protest move followed a heated general body meeting to address growing concerns over federal and provincial education policies. The protestors were led by PUASA President Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Secretary Dr Muhammad Islam and other office bearers of the Executive Council.

A large number of teachers chanted slogans criticizing the policies of the government and blocked the canal road for some time. In the general body meeting, PU teachers unanimously criticized the federal government’s withdrawal of tax rebates for teachers and researchers, labelling it a severe blow to the financial stability of academics nationwide.

The teachers said that universities have reportedly begun recovering arrears from faculty, exacerbating economic strain. The teachers accused the Punjab government of eroding institutional autonomy through restrictive measures while neglecting urgent demands for enhanced recurring grants to alleviate fiscal crises in public universities.

The general body meeting also criticised the decision of Punjab government relating to LPR and Pension rules which have incurred grave financial loss to the government employees. The teachers were of the view that despite repeated appeals, authorities have yet to reinstate the tax relief, prompting the association to escalate its response.

Dr. Magsi said that PUASA will utilize all its potential and efforts for fulfilment of teachers’ just demands. The PU ASA reiterated its commitment to peaceful advocacy but warned of intensified measures if demands remain unaddressed. Dr Magsi said that academic interests of the community will be safeguarded at all cost. PUASA also condemned the behaviour of some officials of Punjab police who mishandled teachers who were peacefully protesting on canal road. The ASA again summoned meeting of general body on Tuesday to finalize further course of action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025