AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
BOP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
PIAHCLA 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
PIBTL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
POWER 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SEARL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,770 Increased By 6.1 (0.05%)
BR30 35,245 Increased By 0 (0%)
KSE100 112,336 Increased By 349.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,804 Increased By 128.2 (0.37%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-04

PU ASA boycotts classes, blocks traffic on Canal Road

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

LAHORE: The Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PU ASA) on Monday announced boycott of classes and took to the streets, blocking traffic on canal road in a protest against elimination of tax rebate, new pension rules and other policies potentially damaging career of university teachers across Pakistan.

The protest move followed a heated general body meeting to address growing concerns over federal and provincial education policies. The protestors were led by PUASA President Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Secretary Dr Muhammad Islam and other office bearers of the Executive Council.

A large number of teachers chanted slogans criticizing the policies of the government and blocked the canal road for some time. In the general body meeting, PU teachers unanimously criticized the federal government’s withdrawal of tax rebates for teachers and researchers, labelling it a severe blow to the financial stability of academics nationwide.

The teachers said that universities have reportedly begun recovering arrears from faculty, exacerbating economic strain. The teachers accused the Punjab government of eroding institutional autonomy through restrictive measures while neglecting urgent demands for enhanced recurring grants to alleviate fiscal crises in public universities.

The general body meeting also criticised the decision of Punjab government relating to LPR and Pension rules which have incurred grave financial loss to the government employees. The teachers were of the view that despite repeated appeals, authorities have yet to reinstate the tax relief, prompting the association to escalate its response.

Dr. Magsi said that PUASA will utilize all its potential and efforts for fulfilment of teachers’ just demands. The PU ASA reiterated its commitment to peaceful advocacy but warned of intensified measures if demands remain unaddressed. Dr Magsi said that academic interests of the community will be safeguarded at all cost. PUASA also condemned the behaviour of some officials of Punjab police who mishandled teachers who were peacefully protesting on canal road. The ASA again summoned meeting of general body on Tuesday to finalize further course of action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab University traffic

Comments

200 characters

PU ASA boycotts classes, blocks traffic on Canal Road

IMF benchmarks on track, progressing as per plan: PD

Talks with CMs & AJK PM: SIFC EC tells BoI to share SEZs action plan timeline

Gas supply disruptions: PM takes notice of complaints

Jul-Feb exports up 8.17pc to $22.022bn YoY

Pacts revision with IPPs: Development partners informed of possible scenarios

Maryam launches ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme’

Profitability of listed banks rises 5pc YoY

PCGA report reveals sharp decline in cotton production

PBS conducts first digital census: Around 7.8pc of total population unemployed

PM happy over continuous decrease in inflation

Read more stories