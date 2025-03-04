PSX ends Feb in narrow range

KARACHI: Lack of triggers, status-quo on key macro indicators, mixed trend in corporate earnings announcements, kept the Pakistan Stock Exchange rangebound in February, which closed with negligible MoM loss of 0.9 percent in KSE-100 index.

On CYTD basis, PSX is down 2 percent and 4 percent from its high recorded on the first trading day of the year. Trading activity dropped24 percent MoM in terms of shares traded.

Foreigners remained net sellers without flow of $28 million, which was partially off-set by Insurance companies and mutual funds during the month.

The MSCI quarterly review remained a non-event for PSX, with minor adjustment in Pakistan weight in MSCI FM, 2 stocks (ABOT & SEARLE) were added to MSCIFM, taking Pak total stocks included in MSCI FM (incl. small caps) to 89.

