AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
BOP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.54%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.3%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
SYM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 58.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,781 Increased By 16.8 (0.14%)
BR30 35,276 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 112,337 Increased By 350.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 34,805 Increased By 128.6 (0.37%)
Mar 04, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-04

PSX ends Feb in narrow range

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Lack of triggers, status-quo on key macro indicators, mixed trend in corporate earnings announcements, kept the Pakistan Stock Exchange rangebound in February, which closed with negligible MoM loss of 0.9 percent in KSE-100 index.

On CYTD basis, PSX is down 2 percent and 4 percent from its high recorded on the first trading day of the year. Trading activity dropped24 percent MoM in terms of shares traded.

Foreigners remained net sellers without flow of $28 million, which was partially off-set by Insurance companies and mutual funds during the month.

The MSCI quarterly review remained a non-event for PSX, with minor adjustment in Pakistan weight in MSCI FM, 2 stocks (ABOT & SEARLE) were added to MSCIFM, taking Pak total stocks included in MSCI FM (incl. small caps) to 89.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX trading activity PSX stocks

