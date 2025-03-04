AIRLINK 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-04

Living and working in Dubai: What are the UAE's 'business opportunities' and 'blue' visas?

Published March 4, 2025

DUBAI: There are many ways to visit, live and work in Dubai - the golden visa being one of the most well-known. But the UAE government has many categories, depending on your reason for wanting to be in the country, two of which have been getting attention as of late.

Recently at the World Governments Summit 2025, the first phase of the UAE’s ‘blue’ visa was launched, under which the long-term residency visa will be granted to 20 thought leaders and innovators in sustainability.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s business opportunities visa has also been getting media attention, with reports stating that the country’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) wants investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and business financiers to take advantage of its numerous benefits.

Businesses in Dubai could soon apply for 10-year ‘golden licence’ at ‘competitive prices’

Business Recorder breaks down both of these types of visas and explains how one can apply for them.

Blue visa

Last month, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment along with ICP announced the details of the launch of the first phase of the blue visa system.

It’s a 10-year residence visa for individuals who have made an “exceptional contribution” towards the environment’s protection and sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE.

It’s given to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work.

As per a report in Time Out Dubai, areas of environmental work mentioned specifically by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, include marine life, land-based ecosystems, air quality and sustainability technologies.

Those interested in obtaining the blue visa can either apply directly to ICP or be nominated by competent authorities.

They can apply with proof of their work and accomplishments in environmental fields. The Time Out Dubai report mentions that applicants outside the UAE need to apply for a six-month multiple-entry visa first, and then complete the procedure for getting the residency visa.

According to Emirates News Agency, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP Director-General, explained that the authority will provide 24/7 access to the blue visa service for eligible individuals through its website and mobile application, subject to approved terms and conditions.

Business opportunities visit visa

Meanwhile Al Khaili has also recently emphasised that the UAE has a comprehensive service ecosystem to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and capital owners to launch innovative strategic projects that contribute to the country’s economic growth in the form of the business opportunities visa, first introduced in 2022.

This visit visa for exploring business opportunities and investment prospects grants the holder permission to travel to the country for either a single visit or multiple visits, based on the approved requirements and eligible professions. The total stay must not exceed 180 days.

According to Ray Verma, luxury broker at Eden Realty UAE: “With a stay of up to 180 days, the visa allows individuals to explore business opportunities and build valuable connections within the region.”

“This influx of talent drives innovation, increases competition, and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global business hub,” he told Business Recorder.

“Furthermore, the visa brings more investment into key sectors such as technology, tourism, and manufacturing, supporting the UAE’s efforts to diversify its economy. The initiative could further help build the UAE’s status as a global business hub, helping boost the local economy and the number of visitors,” he said, adding that “the visa can also open opportunities for entrepreneurs by making access to the vibrant UAE ecosystem more straightforward.”

ICP emphasised that four conditions must be met to apply for the visa. The applicant must be a qualified professional in the field they wish to explore in the UAE; hold a passport valid for more than six months; have health insurance coverage within the UAE; possess a confirmed ticket for onward travel or departure from the country.

As per a Gulf News report, the visa can be applied for directly by the candidate without the need for a UAE-based sponsor.

There are of course many other visas that gain one access to Dubai. Much has been written about the coveted golden visa: you can apply if you are an entrepreneur, a real estate investor, a pioneer of humanitarian work, an outstanding student, or someone involved in the fields of culture and art, among many other categories.

There is also the green visa for freelancers, skilled employees and those who are self-employed. It’s a 5-year residence visa that does not require a UAE sponsor.

For those who are interested in living and working in the emirate, it’s just about finding the right category.

